Endless waste

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the problem of poor waste management in Karachi. Nearly every street in the city is full of garbage and sewage. According to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, 10,000 tonnes of garbage is collected in Karachi every day. From the look of things, most of it is just dumped onto streets.
Improper management of solid waste and sewage can lead to the spread of numerous infectious diseases and environmental pollution. The authorities should address the grievances of the citizens before it is too late.
Wisam Rasheed
Karachi
Where war wins, peace perishes. This is exactly what has happened in Ukraine. The consequences of this conflict will...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the fact that pothole-ridden roads in Karachi are extremely unsafe...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue of human trafficking in Pakistan. One feels that the...
For the last three months, residents of Soldier Bazaar have been facing gas loadshedding. I have submitted numerous...
Recent incidents of banning Muslim girls from taking classes for wearing the hijab in India have raised concerns about...
A common malpractice that many doctors in the country indulge in is the prescription of expensive brands to poor...
Comments