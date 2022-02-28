Endless waste

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the problem of poor waste management in Karachi. Nearly every street in the city is full of garbage and sewage. According to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, 10,000 tonnes of garbage is collected in Karachi every day. From the look of things, most of it is just dumped onto streets.

Improper management of solid waste and sewage can lead to the spread of numerous infectious diseases and environmental pollution. The authorities should address the grievances of the citizens before it is too late.

Wisam Rasheed

Karachi