Medical malice

A common malpractice that many doctors in the country indulge in is the prescription of expensive brands to poor patients, simply because some pharma companies offer them commissions to do so. To counter this problem, a number of countries, including Australia, have legislated that doctors prescribe active ingredients instead of brands, unless specific brands are absolutely mandatory.
Pakistan must make a similar law so that people can purchase the medicine from less expensive manufacturers.
Anwar Ali Vistro
Khairpur Mirs
