Road not taken

In January 2021, the western by-pass road near Hub was completed. The construction of the road cost Rs643 million. Unfortunately, the road is underused. Given that it connects the industrial areas in Hub to Karachi, the road can be helpful in preventing heavy vehicles and transportation from entering the city centre. However, due to a lack of strict rules, such vehicles still pass through it, which causes many problems for residents of the city, including air pollution and traffic jams.
Recently, there have also been a number of accidents due to these heavy vehicles. The authorities must ensure that they do not enter the city when they have an alternate route.
Hamdan Sain Dad
Hub
