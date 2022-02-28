Pakistan women win WC warmup game against NZ

CHRISTCHURCH: Half-centuries from Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar handed Pakistan a four-wicket win over hosts New Zealand in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup warm-up at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln on Sunday.

Aliya smashed unbeaten 62 off 52 with the help of eight four and Nida struck 54 off 59 as the two contributed crucial 99 runs for the sixth wicket after Pakistan found themselves in a spot of bother with five wickets down for 119, chasing 230.

The other notable performances with the bat came from opener Sidra Amin (34 off 47), Omaima Sohail (31 off 34) and captain Bismah Maroof (28 off 58).

Aliya and Nida were Pakistan’s top run scorers in ODIs in 2021.

Left-arm orthodox Nashra Sandhu accounted for four White Ferns batters as she returned four for 32 in 10 overs and Fatima Sana and Ghulam Fatima picked up two wickets each after Bismah chose to field after calling the toss right.

New Zealand were bowled out for 229 in 45 overs.Pakistan play their second and final warm-up against Bangladesh on 2 March, before they fly to Tauranga, where they will open their World Cup campaign on 6 March with the match against India.