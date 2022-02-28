Former World No 3 recommends Zulfiqar for national coach post

KARACHI: Former world number 3 Simon Rosner from Germany has recommended Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to hire Zulfiqar Ali Khan as the national coach.

“I came to know that Pakistan Squash Federation is looking for a foreign coach as a national coach of Pakistan,” said Simon in an email to PSF.

He said that he was coached by Zulfiqar since he was 11 years old. “When I was 11 my father hired a coach from Pakistan. His name is Zulfiqar Ali Khan from Islamabad and he trained me for 9 years,” said Simon.

“Zulfiqar was one of the big reasons why I became a national champion and also reached PSA world number 3 position,” he said.

Simon said that he strongly recommends the PSF to hire Zulfiqar as the head coach. “He was the main reason why I become that successful in my squash career,” said Simon.

When contacted, Zulfiqar said that he has come back to Pakistan after coaching Simon and serving as the head coach in Ecuador, El Salvador, and Germany. “I was among the top ten players in Pakistan. I represented Pakistan in different international big events,” said Zulfiqar, who is a certified coach of Level-I and Level-II from Asian Squash Federation.

He has helped a number of international players achieve top rankings in national and international circuits.

“I am available to serve my country and to coach national players to become champions. I am hopeful that PSF will consider me for the position of national coach,” said Zulfiqar.

“I have high regard for Pakistan Air Force for keeping squash alive in this country and supporting it wholeheartedly. I would like to be part of their mission to regain our past glory in this sport,” said Zulfiqar.

It is pertinent to mention here that former world number eight Zubair Jehan Khan and Rehmat Khan (Jahangir Khan’s coach) think of Zulfiqar very highly and also recommended him as a very good coaching candidate.

Besides Simon, Zulfiqar coached Jose Ignacio, Jose Martin, Alvaro Jose, Victor Eugenio, Juan Pablo, and Israel Abrego.

“My aim is to train professionals for Pakistan and to help them achieve their goals,” said Zulfiqar.