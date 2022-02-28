IJF suspends Putin as honorary president

PARIS: Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF) due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the sport’s governing body announced on Sunday.
Putin, an accomplished judoka who was awarded an eighth dan in 2014 — one of the highest levels in the sport, has been honorary president since 2008.
