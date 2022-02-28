Pak cricketers begin training at Pindi stadium for Australia Test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricketers went through over three hours of practice at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday — their first outing this year at the venue which will host the opening Test against Australia starting from March 4.
Players who took part in the nets included Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fawad Alam, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed.
Azhar Ali and Naseem Shah will join training on Monday while all those going through quarantine in Lahore or busy playing the PSL VII final are expected to join the training from Tuesday (tomorrow).
