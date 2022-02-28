Iftikhar, Wasim to replace Faheem, Hasan

LAHORE: KP captain Iftikhar Ahmed and fast bowling all-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jnr have been included in the Pakistan’s Test squad for the first match of the three-match series against Australia.

The two have replaced Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali who have been ruled out of the Rawalpindi Test (first of the series) due to injuries. Both Iftikhar and Wasim will reach Islamabad tonight and start their three-day isolation at the team hotel and after that mandatory isolation, they will join the rest of the squad after clearing Covid tests.

Faheem and Hasan are expected to join the squad in the coming week and after completing their three-day mandatory isolation integrate with the rest of the squad during the first Test. Both are expected to regain full fitness before the second Test that will be played in Karachi March 12-16 .

Pakistan Squad for 1st Test: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood.