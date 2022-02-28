SA build lead after De Grandhomme ton rallies NZ

CHRISTCHURCH: After being outplayed for two days, New Zealand held a glimmer of hope that they could salvage the second Test as they reduced South Africa to 140 for five at stumps on day three in Christchurch on Sunday.
It gave the Proteas a lead of 211 with five wickets remaining after posting 364 in their first innings and then bowling New Zealand out for 293.
South Africa dominated the first two days but Sunday belonged to New Zealand after they were rescued from 91 for five by a 133-run stand between Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell on the docile wicket.
“We’re reasonably happy, not entirely happy,” said Rassie van der Dussen, adding that a lead of 270-280 would put South Africa in a strong position.
“The main thing is the ball swings, that’s the biggest challenge.”
But New Zealand believed that sort of target would be achievable.
“It’s still a good batting wicket,” said de Grandhomme, who scored a Test-best 120 not out. “If they set 270 we’ll definitely back ourselves to get it.”
De Grandhomme added there was nothing special about his innings in the conditions.
“It was a pretty good wicket so there wasn’t too much to worry about, just see the ball, hit the ball,” he said.
When South Africa started their second innings 71 runs ahead, New Zealand needed quick wickets and Tim Southee and Matt Henry obliged to have the tourists 38-3.
A Southee inswinger beat Sarel Erwee’s bat and trapped the opener in front after he had scored eight off nine deliveries.
Southee then removed Dean Elgar who was smartly caught one-handed by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell diving in front of first slip and was gone for 13.
Aiden Markram faced 25 balls before getting off the mark and gradually advanced to 14 before Henry, on a day when the short ball had been favoured, pitched up a yorker and Markram was bowled.
Van der Dussen (45) and Temba Bavuma (23) steadied the South African innings with a 65-run stand in which van der Dussen was particularly hard on Neil Wagner as New Zealand’s short-ball specialist tried to tempt the batsmen into the hook shot.
He took 13 off one Wagner over and in the process took a little gloss off what was otherwise an outstanding day for de Grandhomme.
Score Baord
South Africa won the toss
South Africa 364 all out
New Zealand 293 all out
South Africa 2nd Innings
Erwee lbw b Southee 8
Elgar(c) c †Blundell b Southee 13
Markram b Henry 14
Dussen c & b Wagner 45
Bavuma c Southee b Wagner 23
Verreynne† not out 22
Mulder not out 10
Extras: (lb 4, w 1) 5
Total: (53 Ov) 140/5
Yet to bat: Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla
Fall: 1-12, 2.3 ov 2-23, 10.3 ov 3-38, 16.6 ov 4-103, 33.6 ov 5-114, 39.2 ov
Bowling: Tim Southee 14-4-28-2 Matt Henry 13-4-25-1 Kyle Jamieson 11-1-30-0 Neil Wagner 12-2-44-2 Colin de Grandhomme 3-1-9-0
Umpires: Chris Brown, Wayne Knights
