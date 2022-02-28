France call for Russia to be thrown out of 2022 WC

PARIS: Russia should be expelled from the 2022 World Cup after invading Ukraine, French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet told Le Parisien newspaper on Sunday.

“The world of sport, and especially football, cannot remain neutral. I certainly would not oppose the expulsion of Russia,” said Le Graet.

Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have all refused to play Russia in the World Cup play-offs.

Poland are due to play Russia in Moscow on March 24 and should the hosts win they would host the winners of the match between the Czechs and the Swedes on March 29.

Le Graet concurred with the trio’s stance.

“In these dramatic circumstances, how can one envisage playing football against this country,” he said.

FIFA have yet to take any action against Russia saying on Thursday they were “concerned” by the “tragic” situation with president Gianni Infantino saying the World governing body had the capacity to take action on the play-off matches at “any moment”.

European governing body UEFA did take action on Friday, stripping Saint Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena of the Champions League final on May 28 and awarding the showpiece match to the Stade de France in Paris.

UEFA are also believed to be debating whether to cancel their sponsorship deal with Russian gas giant Gazprom, whose majority shareholder is the Russian state.

Gazprom renewed the contract in May 2021 to run to 2024.The deal to sponsor the Champions League is worth a reported 40 million euros ($45 million) a year. On the fourth day of the invasion, Ukrainians and Russians said they were ready for talks to halt a conflict that has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.

France were crowned world champions in 2018 after beating Croatia in the final in Moscow. —AFP

Czechs refuse to play Russia in 2022 WC play-offs

PRAGUE: The Czech Football Association said Sunday the national team would not play Russia in a potential 2022 World Cup play-off in March following the invasion of Ukraine.

“The Czech national team will in no case play a potential game against Russia in the World Cup play-offs,” the Czech FA said in a statement, following the same decision by Sweden and Poland.

The Czechs would have to beat Sweden away and Russia would have to beat Poland to set up a clash between the two countries on March 29.

Sweden and Poland said they would not play Russia on Saturday.

The Czechs are due to play Sweden in the first round of the play-offs in Stockholm on March 24, while Russia were due to host Poland in Moscow on the same day.