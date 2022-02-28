Australia face selection headache with Hazlewood return

ISLAMABAD: Australia captain Pat Cummins declared Josh Hazlewood fit and ready for the Pakistan series after he missed the majority of the Ashes with a side strain, admitting his team were facing a selection dilemma to pick the best and most suitable XI for each Test.

“Admitted that Scott Boland had a fantastic Ashes in Hazlewood’s absence. Josh and Starc are superstars. One of those is going to miss the cut when it comes to playing XI,” Cummins said.

Cummins believes there would be some tough calls to be made during the three-match Test series. “As Australia has a strong side, you cannot rule out making some adjustments. So you have to leave someone out, not much you can do about that,” he said.

On the spin front, Nathan Lyon obviously would be the first choice with leg spinner Mitchell Swepson and left-arm spinner Ashton Agar being the other options. Part-time Marnus Labuschagne could well be the second option.

Australian Test captain defended some star bowlers’ absence from white-ball cricket. “Some of the key players are taking rest from white-ball series against Pakistan. It is not easy to play all the formats all the time,” he said.