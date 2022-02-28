Sindh reports no death due to Covid

No death due to Covid-19 was reported from Sindh on Sunday. However, 444 new cases of the viral disease emerged in the province after 9,032 tests were conducted. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

He explained that the detection of 444 new cases through 9,032 samples constituted a 4.9 per cent current detection rate. So far 7,930,308 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in the province, against which 564,592 cases diagnosed, of which 95.1 per cent or 537,018 patients had recovered, including 443 during the previous 24 hours, he added.

Shah said there were currently 19,507 active patients of Covid-19 in the province, of whom 19,322 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centres and 175 at hospitals. The condition of 164 patients is stated to be critical, and 15 of them have been shifted onto ventilators. Of the 444 new cases, 240 were reported from Karachi. Hyderabad reported 72 new cases.