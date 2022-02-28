‘Deploy police to curb crimes, not for protocol duties’

In connection with its Karachi Rights Movement, the Jamaat-e-Islami is continuing its door-to-door campaign to drum up support for the upcoming Karachi Rights Caravans to be moved all across the city.

The caravans will be moved on a daily basis in one area of the city after another, the JI said in a statement, adding that the programme will start in the first week of March. For the past several days, JI workers have been approaching people to invite them to the caravans.

Meanwhile, protests were held across the city to demand that the Sindh government curb the rising and deadly street crime. JI leaders demanded that the government ensure proper and sufficient deployment of law enforcers to curb crimes instead of deploying them for protocol duties.