Three minors killed in wall collapse in Malir

Two minor sisters and a boy lost their lives and another child was injured on Sunday after a wall of their house collapsed in the Malir area of Karachi.

The incident took place in Sher Muhammad Goth in the Bakra Piri area within the limits of the Malir City police station. Police said the victims were grandchildren of Baba Ameer Shah, the caretaker of the Bawan Shah shrine. The children were playing at a house located next to the shrine when a wall of the house suddenly collapsed on them.

The victims were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. The deceased children were identified as 12-year-old Zainab, daughter of Gulab Shah, her nine-year-old sister Amna, and their cousin Arsalan, 7. Shahzaib, 14, brother of the deceased sisters, was also injured in the tragedy.

Labourers killed

In a separate incident, two labourers were killed and as many injured after a wall of a private company’s office collapsed on them near Godown Chowrangi in the Korangi area. The casualties were shifted to the JPMC. The deceased labourers were identified as 24-yar-old Shahzad, son of Pir Buksh, and Sattar, 25. The injured persons were identified as Daud Khan, 20, and Zaheer Gul, 35. Further investigations are under way.