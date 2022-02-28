Youth killed by robbers on doorstep in North Karachi

The month of February continued to prove fatal for the citizens of District Central of Karachi on Sunday as another young man was killed by robbers during a mugging bid.

The death of Nabeel Khan, 22, son of Mobin Khan, on Sunday had striking similarities with the killing of Hafiz Osama at the hands of muggers earlier this month on February 6. Both Nabeel and Osama were 22 when they fell victim to muggers. Both were shot dead on Sundays. Both the killings took place in North Karachi within the jurisdiction of the Sir Syed police station.

Another high-profile murder by muggers that took place in February in District Central was of journalist Athar Mateen. He was shot dead by robbers on February 18 when he tried to thwart a mugging bid.

Nabeel was shot and killed by armed robbers on the doorstep of his house. “Two armed robbers on a motorcycle who were following the victim, also riding a motorcycle, attempted to snatch a mobile phone from him when he reached his house,” Sir Syed SHO Chaudhry Zahid said.

The officer added that when Nabeel’s family saw the robbers, they locked the door. In the meantime, the youth offered resistance, prompting the robbers to shoot him dead. “He [Nabeel] continued to lie on the road for 15 minutes and no one was there to help him,” the family explained. The family then took him to a hospital in a private car.

The youth was shot once in his head and he died at the hospital shortly after arrival. Citizens of the area complained of police’s slackness in dealing with street criminals. They said the police arrived at the crime scene about 30 minutes after Nabeel had been shot.

A citizen of the area, Hashim, said that police had earlier claimed to have busted the gang responsible for the death of Osama. “Has another gang emerged?” he asked. SHO Zahid told The News that all of the five members of the gang involved in Osama’s killing had been arrested and were in a police lock-up. He added that Mateen’s killers belonged to a separate gang. “This gang who killed Nabeel Khan is a different gang.”

Saim, a citizen of the area, remarked, “It seems that the cycle of criminals killing people and police later claiming their arrests to get hefty reward money would continue.” Meanwhile, police said they were looking for footage and recording the statement of the victim’s friend to get help with tracing and arresting the suspects.

Police also seized an empty shell of a pistol from the crime scene. No case had been registered when this story was filed. Further investigations are under way. Besides Nabeel, Osama and Mateen, at least four other people have died in February in the city at the hands of robbers. Several others were injured after being shot for offering resistance during robberies.

Although the chief minister and police high-ups have announced strict measures to deal with street crime, mugging incidents continue to be reported from across the city on a daily basis, suggesting that whatever actions the authorities have so far taken are not adequate.