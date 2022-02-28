Private schools asked to get registered by March 15

LAHORE:District Education Authority (DEA) has warned that unregistered private schools and academies/tuition centres will be sealed if they failed to get registered till March 15.

A DEA spokesperson said earlier the last date for registration was February 15 which was extended till March 15. “DEA has issued a warning to the unregistered educational institutions,” said the spokesperson and added all educational institutions have been directed to submit online application on https://pepris.punjab .gov.pk/