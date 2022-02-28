Private schools asked to get registered by March 15

LAHORE:District Education Authority (DEA) has warned that unregistered private schools and academies/tuition centres will be sealed if they failed to get registered till March 15.
A DEA spokesperson said earlier the last date for registration was February 15 which was extended till March 15. “DEA has issued a warning to the unregistered educational institutions,” said the spokesperson and added all educational institutions have been directed to submit online application on https://pepris.punjab .gov.pk/
LAHORE:Local Government and Community Development Department Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said public welfare...
LAHORE:The situation of dengue fever remained under control in the province during the past 24 hours due to effective...
LAHORE:Around four patients died from coronavirus on Sunday, while 319 new cases were reported in Punjab in the last...
LAHORE:Garhi Shahu police claimed to have arrested six persons who were found doing online gambling.The accused were...
LAHORE:Continuing its national anti-torture campaign titled ‘#CriminalizeTorture’, Justice Project Pakistan ...
LAHORE:‘Wrong’ price list issued by the market committee is the root cause of artificial inflation and...
Comments