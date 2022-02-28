Dengue under control in Punjab

LAHORE:The situation of dengue fever remained under control in the province during the past 24 hours due to effective strategy of the Punjab government.
According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday, no case of dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours while total 25 cases of dengue had been reported so far during the current year. All suspected cases of dengue had been kept under surveillance and their tests were being conducted.
During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 18,588 indoor while 95,825 outdoor places across the province and killed larvae at seven places.The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.
