Coronavirus claims 4 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE:Around four patients died from coronavirus on Sunday, while 319 new cases were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours.
According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 501,153 while a total number of deaths had been recorded 13,496 so far.
The P&SHD confirmed 198 cases in Lahore. The health department urged masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. They should contact 1033 immediately on feeling symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.
