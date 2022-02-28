Six held for online gambling on PSL matches

LAHORE:Garhi Shahu police claimed to have arrested six persons who were found doing online gambling.

The accused were gambling on PSL matches through Batfair application. The accused were identified as Zahid, Omar, Ittefaq, Usman, Zeeshan and Habib. ACCIDENTS: Around eight people were killed and 954 injured in 920 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Of whom, 545 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 404 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.