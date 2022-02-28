Six held for online gambling on PSL matches

LAHORE:Garhi Shahu police claimed to have arrested six persons who were found doing online gambling.
The accused were gambling on PSL matches through Batfair application. The accused were identified as Zahid, Omar, Ittefaq, Usman, Zeeshan and Habib. ACCIDENTS: Around eight people were killed and 954 injured in 920 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Of whom, 545 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 404 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.
LAHORE:Local Government and Community Development Department Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said public welfare...
LAHORE:District Education Authority has warned that unregistered private schools and academies/tuition centres will...
LAHORE:The situation of dengue fever remained under control in the province during the past 24 hours due to effective...
LAHORE:Around four patients died from coronavirus on Sunday, while 319 new cases were reported in Punjab in the last...
LAHORE:Continuing its national anti-torture campaign titled ‘#CriminalizeTorture’, Justice Project Pakistan ...
LAHORE:‘Wrong’ price list issued by the market committee is the root cause of artificial inflation and...
Comments