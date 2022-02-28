Overcharging on vegetables, fruits continues

LAHORE:‘Wrong’ price list issued by the market committee is the root cause of artificial inflation and overcharging on vegetables and fruits. The district management has given a free hand to the sellers to fleece the consumers as it does not bother to crack down on the shopkeepers selling commodities at high rates.

Fictitious price list has become a serious issue. For example, the prices of tomatoes remained unchanged for six consecutive days from Saturday to Thursday. The prices of vegetables could not be unchanged for consecutive days due to fluctuation in demand and supplies while in auctions buyers also changed their bids. This raised a question on auction process of fruits and vegetables’ markets. The price of chicken, live bird, was gained by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs230 per kg, while it was sold at Rs250 to 260 per kg, and chicken, meat, by Rs32 per kg, at Rs334 per kg, and sold Rs360. The price of potatoes, soft skin new A-grade, was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 26 per kg, B-grade at Rs20 to 22 per kg, mixed sold at Rs35 to 45 per kg, potatoes, white, fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs22 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg, B-grade at Rs19 to 21 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 35 per kg, and C-grade at Rs16 to 18 per kg, sold at sold at Rs25 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs115 to 120 per kg, and C-grade at Rs105 to 110 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs140 to 160 per kg.

The price of garlic local was further gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs260 to 270 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 320 per kg, garlic Chinese reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs350 to 360 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Spinach farm was unchanged at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 and spinach local reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per, sold at Rs50 per kg. Pumpkin was unchanged at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs160 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was gained by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs190 to 198 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg, B-grade at Rs100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Capsicum price was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs240 to 260 per kg. Price of cauliflower was increased by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg, and cabbage unchanged at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was further increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs78 to 220 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs160 to 220 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg.

The price of banana A-category was further increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs100 to 105 per dozen, sold at Rs180 to 200 per dozen, and B-category by Rs14 per dozen, fixed at Rs63 to 66 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs40 to 42 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs220 to 250 per kg.

Pomegranate Qandahari fixed at Rs220 to 230 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana fixed at Rs440 to 450 per kg, sold at Rs700 to 800 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs300 to 310 kg, sold at Rs450 to 500 per kg. Guava was unchanged at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg.

Sweet potato was increased by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs77 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Musami A grade was fixed at Rs123 to 128 per dozen, sold at Rs180 to 200 per dozen, B-grade at Rs80 to 83 per dozen, sold at Rs130 to 150 per dozen.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs17 to 18 per piece, sold at Rs20 to 30 per piece.

Kinow special was further gained by Rs30 per dozen, fixed at Rs290 to 300 per dozen, sold at Rs350 to 400 per dozen, Kinow A-grade by Rs25 per dozen, fixed 160 to 165 per dozen, sold at Rs200 to 220 per dozen, Kinow B-grade by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs95 to 100 per dozen, sold at Rs130 to 160 per dozen.

Malta was fixed at Rs95 to 130 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 220 per dozen.

Kiwi fruit was sold at Rs400 to 450 per kg.

Strawberry A grade was fixed at Rs330 to 340 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 450 per kg, B-grade was fixed at Rs210 to 220 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg.