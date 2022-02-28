Polio vaccination drive begins

LAHORE:The national campaign against polio will kick off from Monday (today) all over Pakistan, including Punjab. It will be a five-day campaign including two days allocated for catch-up to reach the missed children”, the newly-appointed head of the polio programme and Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Coordinator Ms Syedah Ramallah Ali confirmed here on Saturday.

“Over 22 million children will be reached for vaccination during the campaign”, Ms Ramallah added. Over 150,000 polio workers will participate in the campaign including area-in-charges, district and union council supervisors, mobile team, fixed team members and transit team members.

The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre has deployed experts from all areas to facilitate preparedness and implementation of campaign activities by the local teams in priority areas. All frontline polio workers have been thoroughly trained on Covid-19 SOPs, protocols, and preventive measures to be followed during household and field visits during vaccination, as well as have been fully equipped with PPEs.

“Although Punjab has done exceptionally well to control the virus transmission but reaching and sustaining zero polio cases and transmission requires even greater efforts. Therefore, the programme will continue to focus on implementing high-quality campaigns to reach all children under five years”, the head of the polio programme pledged.

“I want to remind all parents and caregivers that immunisation is recognised as one of the world’s most successful and cost-effective health intervention, saving millions of lives around the world. Please do not harm your own children or anyone else’s by refusing polio drops and risking permanent disability or death for your child or anyone else’s. It has been proven over and over in every country, including Pakistan, that polio vaccines are safe and effective”, Ms Syedah Ramallah said.

One case of polio was reported nationally in 2021 last year as compared to 84 in 2020. Pakistan alongwith Afghanistan are the two last remaining polio endemic countries on the globe.