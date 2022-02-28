CM terms no-trust move storm in a teacup

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday regretted that the opposition was discussing no-trust motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government these days which was nothing but a storm in a teacup.

In a statement issued here, he said that no-trust talks would fail to be converted into reality. He said that the nation had no interest in the no-trust motion. “People want progress and prosperity while the opposition is only putting hindrances to the course of advancement, he said. The CM underscored that the opposition would get nothing by merely indulging in the politics for the sake of attaining power. The opposition lacks strength and courage to bring the no-confidence motion in the parliament, he added.

PAF: The chief minister said on Sunday the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter pilots downed two Indian fighter planes and ruined the arrogance of India on 27th February, 2019. In his message on the “Surprise Day”, marked on Sunday on completion of three years of downing of Indian fighter planes, the chief minister said Feb 27, 2019 was a bright chapter in the history of Pakistan’s defence. The chief minister said the nation pays rich tributes to the valour and bravery of Pakistan Air Force. He remarked that the day would always be remembered in the history of Pakistan’s aerial defence.

The PAF fighter pilots created new history on that day, he said and added that 27th February had brought only remorse to India. Usman Buzdar said the brave soldiers of Pakistan gave a bitter lesson to India by inflicting humiliation and shame on it. The PAF fighter pilots spread profound grief across India on that day, he added. He said that Pakistan gave a surprise to its enemy by destroying its fighter planes. “I salute to the brave pilots of Pakistan Air Force for safeguarding the aerial boundaries of the homeland,” the CM added.

RAMaZAn: The CM has formed a ministerial committee to set up Ramazan bazaars and finalise the Ramazan package this year.

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal will be the convener of the committee. According to a handout issued here Monday, Provincial Ministers for Finance, Food, Agriculture, Livestock and Dairy Development will be members of the committee. Chief Secretary, secretaries concerned, Cane Commissioner, Commissioner Lahore Division and other officers concerned will also be the members of committee. The committee will finalise the Ramazan package and will also send regular reports to the Chief Minister's Office regarding the working of Ramazan bazaars.

condolences: The chief minister has expressed his profound grief over the death of Sajjada Nasheen Pir Haroon-ur-Rasheed Darbar-e-Alia of Mohra Sharif. In a condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief with the bereaved family. The CM prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the irreparable loss.