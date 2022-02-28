Australian floods claim sixth life

Nicosia: In the breakaway statelet of northern Cyprus, people are grappling with a perfect economic storm -- spiking...
Paris: French ballet guru Laurent Hilaire has resigned from his position as director of the Stanislavski Theatre...
Seoul: North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday, Seoul said, resuming a weapons-testing blitz after a month-long...
Kuala LumpuR: Eighteen people missing at sea near the Malaysian holiday island of Langkawi were rescued, officials...
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday called for an end to fighting in Ukraine on the fourth day of a Russian invasion...
Tokyo: Japanese billionaire Hiroshi "Mickey" Mikitani said Sunday he will donate $8.7 million to the government of...
