Monday February 28, 2022
Cyprus reels from lira collapse

By AFP
February 28, 2022

Nicosia: In the breakaway statelet of northern Cyprus, people are grappling with a perfect economic storm -- spiking global commodity prices, hobbled tourism and, above all, the fallout from Turkey’s financial crisis. "Everything has become more expensive -- bread, milk, water, electricity bills," sighed Mehmet Cobe, a tailor in the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

