Monday February 28, 2022
World

Ballet guru quits Russia company

By AFP
February 28, 2022

Paris: French ballet guru Laurent Hilaire has resigned from his position as director of the Stanislavski Theatre company in Moscow over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he told AFP on Sunday. "I resigned yesterday," he said, after the Kremlin launched an all-out assault on its pro-Western neighbour on Thursday.

