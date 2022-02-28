 
Monday February 28, 2022
World

Pope calls for guns to ‘fall silent’ in Ukraine

By AFP
February 28, 2022

Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday called for an end to fighting in Ukraine on the fourth day of a Russian invasion of the country. "Let the weapons fall silent," he said. "God is with those who seek peace, not those resorting to violence." The Argentine pontiff also called for the "urgent" opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to escape the onslaught.

