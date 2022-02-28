Wang Yi expounds China’s position on Ukraine issue

BEIJING: China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had phone conversations with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, and French Diplomatic Advisor to the President Emmanuel Bonne respectively, according to a statement on Sunday. They had in-depth exchanges of views with a focus on the situation in Ukraine.

Wang Yi expounded China's basic position on the Ukraine issue, which can be summarised as the following five points: 1. China maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and protected and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter abided by in real earnest.

This position of China is consistent and clear-cut, and applies equally to the Ukraine issue. 2. China advocates common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. China believes that the security of one country should not come at the expense of the security of other countries, still less should regional security be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military blocs.

The Cold War mentality should be discarded completely. The legitimate security concerns of all countries should be respected. Given Nato's five consecutive rounds of eastward expansion, Russia's legitimate security demands ought to be taken seriously and properly addressed. 3. China has been following the developments of the Ukraine issue closely. The current situation is not what we want to see.

The top priority now is for all parties to exercise the necessary restraint to prevent the current situation in Ukraine from getting worse or even getting out of control. The life and property safety of civilians should be effectively guaranteed, and large-scale humanitarian crises, in particular, must be prevented. 4. China supports and encourages all diplomatic efforts conducive to a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis. China welcomes the earliest possible direct dialogue and negotiation between Russia and Ukraine. 5. China believes that the UN Security Council should play a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine issue, and give priority to regional peace and stability and the universal security of all countries.