Tunis: Thousands of young Arabs who took up studies in Ukraine, often fleeing violence back home, are appealing to be rescued from a new nightmare -- Russia’s full scale invasion of the country. More than 10,000 Arab students attend university in Ukraine, drawn to the former Soviet republic by a low cost of living and, for many, the lure of relative safety compared with their own troubled homelands.
Sydney: Flooding on Australia’s east coast claimed another life overnight, bringing the death toll from the extreme...
Nicosia: In the breakaway statelet of northern Cyprus, people are grappling with a perfect economic storm -- spiking...
Paris: French ballet guru Laurent Hilaire has resigned from his position as director of the Stanislavski Theatre...
Seoul: North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday, Seoul said, resuming a weapons-testing blitz after a month-long...
Kuala LumpuR: Eighteen people missing at sea near the Malaysian holiday island of Langkawi were rescued, officials...
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday called for an end to fighting in Ukraine on the fourth day of a Russian invasion...
Comments