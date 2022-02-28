Arab League to meet over Ukraine war

Cairo: The Arab League will meet on Monday to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while many of the pan-Arab body’s member states have refrained from condemning Moscow.
Hossam Zaki, the Cairo-based organisation’s deputy head, told AFP the session will be held at the level of foreign ministers. The oil-rich Arab monarchies of the Gulf, whose ties with Moscow have been expanding despite their decades-old dependence on US security guarantees, have stopped short of condemning the Russian assault launched Thursday.
The UAE, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, abstained Friday in a vote on a resolution, vetoed by Moscow, demanding Russia withdraw its troops. Syria, Algeria and Sudan, for their part, are linked to Russia by military accords.
