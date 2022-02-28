 
close
Monday February 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Ukraine conflict could last ‘number of years’: UK

By AFP
February 28, 2022

London: The Russia-Ukraine conflict could last a "number of years" and the world needs to be prepared for Moscow "to seek to use even worse weapons", British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned on Sunday. "I fear this will be a long haul, this could be a number of years," Truss told Sky News.

Comments