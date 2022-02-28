UAE refuses to take sides

Dubai: An Emirati official said on Sunday that taking sides on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would "lead to more violence", after the UAE abstained in a UN Security Council vote on a resolution demanding a withdrawal.
The United Arab Emirates, India and China were the only countries in the 15-member Security Council to abstain Friday on the US-Albanian drafted resolution, while Moscow used its veto. UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash tweeted on Sunday: "We believe that alignment and positioning will only lead to more violence."
"In the Ukrainian crisis, our priorities are to encourage all parties to adopt diplomacy and negotiate to find a political settlement that ends this crisis," he wrote. The UAE, a non-permanent member, takes over the presidency of the Security Council for a month on Tuesday. "The UAE’s position is firm on the basic principles of the United Nations, international law, state sovereignty, and its rejection of military solutions," Gargash said.
Sydney: Flooding on Australia’s east coast claimed another life overnight, bringing the death toll from the extreme...
Nicosia: In the breakaway statelet of northern Cyprus, people are grappling with a perfect economic storm -- spiking...
Paris: French ballet guru Laurent Hilaire has resigned from his position as director of the Stanislavski Theatre...
Seoul: North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday, Seoul said, resuming a weapons-testing blitz after a month-long...
Kuala LumpuR: Eighteen people missing at sea near the Malaysian holiday island of Langkawi were rescued, officials...
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday called for an end to fighting in Ukraine on the fourth day of a Russian invasion...
Comments