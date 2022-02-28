UAE refuses to take sides

Dubai: An Emirati official said on Sunday that taking sides on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would "lead to more violence", after the UAE abstained in a UN Security Council vote on a resolution demanding a withdrawal.

The United Arab Emirates, India and China were the only countries in the 15-member Security Council to abstain Friday on the US-Albanian drafted resolution, while Moscow used its veto. UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash tweeted on Sunday: "We believe that alignment and positioning will only lead to more violence."

"In the Ukrainian crisis, our priorities are to encourage all parties to adopt diplomacy and negotiate to find a political settlement that ends this crisis," he wrote. The UAE, a non-permanent member, takes over the presidency of the Security Council for a month on Tuesday. "The UAE’s position is firm on the basic principles of the United Nations, international law, state sovereignty, and its rejection of military solutions," Gargash said.