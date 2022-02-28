Nations ban Russian planes from their skies: West must ‘stand together’ against Moscow, Nato

London: The United States and Europe must "really stand together" in response to Russia’s military aggression and "threatening rhetoric", Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday, adding the alliance "does not want war".

"Nato does not want war with Russia, we don’t seek confrontation," he told BBC World. "We are (a) defensive alliance, but we need to make sure that there’s no room for misunderstanding, miscalculation about our ability to defend and protect allies."

Nato is to deploy its rapid response force for the first time to bolster its eastern flank in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The US and Europe "need to really stand together... to both the aggressive actions of Russia against Ukraine but also the threatening rhetoric coming from Moscow," said Stoltenberg.

"That’s exactly what we do by strengthening Nato’s military presence in the east." Stoltenberg said Russia was "conducting a full-scale military invasion of a sovereign, peaceful nation" and that there was "no doubt" that President Vladimir Putin was responsible.

The step is the latest by Nato aimed at beefing up its defences after allies spearheaded by the United States rushed thousands of troops to eastern members as the Kremlin moved on Ukraine.

But Nato’s "main responsibility and core task" remains to prevent an attack against a member country, said Stoltenberg. "Ukraine is a highly valued partner, we support them, but Ukraine is not covered by the same type of security, absolute security... that applies for Nato allies."

Meanwhile, the European countries from north to south are banning Russian planes from transiting through their airspace in protest over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Friday, Britain announces an immediate ban on Russian private jets from UK airspace, in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine the day before.

The Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria each say they will ban all Russian flights from their skies, starting from midnight. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia and Romania follow suit on Saturday.

"There is no place for planes of the aggressor state in democratic skies," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweets. Austria says on Sunday all Russian flights will no longer be able to use Austrian airspace or land at Austrian airports from 1400 GMT.

"We are doing everything to show Vladimir Putin that we do not accept his invasion of Ukraine," Chancellor Karl Nehammer says in a tweet. Germany says it will impose a three-month ban on all Russian flights, also from 1400 GMT on Sunday. Only humanitarian flights will be exempt.

France announces it will close off its airspace from Sunday night, in response to the invasion. Belgium says it will not accept Russian aircraft either. "Our European skies are open skies," says Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. "They’re open for those who connect people, not for those who seek to brutally aggress."

Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland say they too will not accept any Russian planes. Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia, "is preparing to close its airspace to Russian air traffic," Transport Minister Timo Harakka tweets, without giving a time.

Italy and Spain, too, say they are shutting off their airspace. Malta says it is also doing so to show "full solidarity with Ukraine". North Macedonia’s government on Sunday also bans all Russian aircraft from its skies, but says humanitarian flights will be exempted.

In tit-for-tat punitive measures, Russia on Sunday closes its airspace to flights operated by carriers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia. A day earlier, it had closed its airspace to flights from Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic.

On Friday, it banned all UK-linked planes from its skies.Meantime, Ukrainian forces secured full control of Kharkiv on Sunday following fierce street fighting with Russian troops in the country’s second biggest city, the local governor said.

"Kharkiv is fully under our control," the head of the regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said on messaging app Telegram, adding that the army was expelling Russian forces during a "clean-up" operation.

Earlier on Sunday he had said that Russian forces’ light vehicles broke into the city, with fighting breaking out in the streets. An AFP correspondent in the city heard machine gun fire and explosions.

Sinegubov said that Russian troops were "absolutely demoralised". In a related development, Turkey on Sunday officially recognised Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as a "state of war" and said it was implementing an international treaty giving Ankara the power to limit warships’ passage through the strategic Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits. As last reports came in, Russia’s war on Ukraine has displaced "over seven million people", the EU commissioner for crisis management said on Sunday.