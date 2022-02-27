51 drug dealers arrested in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) on Saturday arrested 51 drug dealers and recovered a huge quantity of drugs during an action.

Official sources said that the district police officer had constituted various teams and had ordered the relevant authorities to make the lists of the drug dealers to take them to task.

The officials of the Narcotics Eradication Team launched the action against the drug dealers.

The officials arrested 51 drug dealers and seized 64-kilogram hashish, two-kilogram ice, 1.5-kilogram heroin and three bottles of liquor.