PPP may cancel march if prices come down: Khursheed

SUKKUR: The PPP’s leader Syed Khursheed Shah once again on Saturday offered the PTI-led federal government to cancel the PPP’s proposed long march that would kick off on February 27 from Karachi, if the government could lower down the commodity prices back to 2018.

Reports said Syed Khursheed Shah challenged to compare the performances of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) governments before taking out a long march against the PPP-led provincial government.

He added that the PTI has been ruling in KPK for the past one decade.

He sarcastically asked the PTI that do they have anything to give the people compelling them to come on the roads for the so-called long march.

He went on saying that the PTI might tell the people that they participate in the long march because, the PTI-led government had increased the inflation but not increased the salaries.