Cop among four arrested in robbery case

LAKKI MARWAT: The police arrested a four-member gang of robbers including a cop who had allegedly committed bank robbery last month, sources said.

They said that four robbers forced their entry into the state-run bank branch at Serai Gambilla on January 19 at 9:55am and took the bank staff hostage at gunpoint and decamped with Rs2.21 million.

The police had registered the case against the unknown accused and launched an investigation.

The sources added that the police continued their investigation and finally arrested the four-member gang of robbers identified as Amirullah, Mukamin, Asmatullah, and a policeman Ihsanullah, who was reported to be a master-mind of the case.

The sources said that the accused were under interrogation and further disclosures were also expected.