Nature lovers hope project will not cause damage to national park

Islamabad : The nature lovers have demanded of the government that planned project to construct a cricket stadium and a five-star hotel should not violate the rules introduced to protect Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

Muzammil Malik, a hiker, said, “It is a good decision to construct a stadium in Islamabad. But if this project can cause damage to protected national park then the government should immediately review it and go for other options.”

An official said “The Master Plan of Islamabad prepared by a Greek firm in 1960 has no space for any kind of sports stadium. But it was supposed to be revised after twenty years to meet new requirements of the city.”

“It was once proposed to construct cricket stadium at some portion of Fatima Jinnah Park. Later, this proposal was rejected by all the stakeholders,” he said.

The minutes of a board meeting of Capital Development Authority (CDA) that was held under then CDA chairman Kamran Lashari showed that it also approved a proposal to construct cricket stadium in Islamabad.

Naveed Abbasi, a town planner, said “The CDA was supposed to develop a total of 56 residential sectors in Islamabad. During the Musharraf era, a presidential directive was issued to expand the ICT to 68 sectors.”

He said, “If there is any plan to expand the number of residential sectors then the government can allocate land of one sector for construction of the cricket stadium.”

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has disclosed that the CDA has been given permission to begin the tendering process for construction of a cricket stadium and a five-star hotel in Islamabad. The CDA’s Planning Wing has stated that a few sites are under consideration and the foothills of the Margalla Range are the most likely location for the cricket stadium.

Tania Mehmood, an environmentalist, said “It is not yet clear where the cricket stadium will be constructed in Islamabad. But this project should be executed keeping in view the existing laws and protected natural environment of the national park.”