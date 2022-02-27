Return to PIMS with a vision of modern public health

Islamabad : Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) will be a self-sustainable hospital in the days ahead with the help of community support to be generated through media cooperation, this is what Dr. Abid Malik, chairman of Board of Governors PIMS believes.

A graduate of Lahore’s prestigious De’Montmorency College of Dentistry in 1985, Dr. Abid Malik joined Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) as a junior dentist and moved up the ladder to head dental departments of both the premier hospital and attached Children’s Hospital, but quit the government job even before attaining the age of superannuation to get a break from the tiring routine.

Almost 17 years later, he made a comeback not to resume dental practice but to join the board of governors, which has the ‘overall authority and responsibility of the PIMS following its conversion into a medical teaching institute through legislation last year.

‘The News’ catches up with him to understand the idea behind the introduction of this new hospital governance structure, know the reason for him becoming part of it, and his plans as the BoG chairman during the three-year extendable tenure.

When asked as to how did he get into the board and what is his vision for PIMS’s future, Dr Abid Malik said First, the national health services ministry notified me as a member of the PIMS FMTI board and then, members elected me as their leader. “With no political background, I just had my academic credentials and vast clinical and administrative experience at the capital’s largest hospital-cum-research-intensive educational institution that brought me here. I and other board members have a vision of modern public health and will transform PIMS into a medical city with specialty hospitals and are pulling out all the stops to make this happen at the earliest. A proposal to develop a master plan for the purpose is under serious consideration but it needs the government’s nod, which we’re going to formally seek to get the idea off the drawing board. If things go as planned, PIMS will be a self-sustainable hospital in the days ahead with the help of community support to be generated through media support,” he added.

Reciprocating a query as what are the major governance issues for the board and how are they being sorted out, Dr. Malik said the prevalent system is plagued by administrative inefficiency, lack of vision and planning, and above all corruption, so a big chunk of the budgetary allocations is either siphoned off or lapse. “The government funding of PIMS was Rs5.8 billion in the last fiscal. I think it is almost enough if used honestly. As the BoG chairman, I don’t claim to fix these serious issues overnight but can assure that the persons being engaged and systems being introduced will definitely make a big difference to the current state of affairs in the days ahead. The government doled out Rs 2.5 billion grant to us to buy equipment and other goods, but as we don’t have a proper procurement department, we asked them to supply the required stuff instead. The government offered us all the required financial as well as procedural support. Another issue, which we [current BoG] faced after starting work, was the misconceptions of staff members about job security and the agitation by unionists against the FMTI law over corporatisation fears. Though it took time, we managed the issue well to the satisfaction of stakeholders,” he added.

When asked whether the private organisations and philanthropists were offering any financial, material or service support to PIMS, he said certainly. “The private sector has pumped huge sums of money into our initiatives and continues to do so. We’ve set up a fund for it. The real estate company Bahria Town has completely renovated one of our outpatient departments; the national airlines, PIA, wants to support us through paid treatment of its employees and will offer fare discount to our staff members; a charity donor has shown interest in putting up a thalassaemia centre; Higher Education Commission will fund us to build a medical college on our land with the annual capacity of 300 enrolments; a leading real estate builder, who has constructed many Blue Area skyscrapers and is constructing more, would like to honour his late mother with the memorial gift of a four-storey building of our requirement and choice on our premises; the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre has offered us millions of rupees worth of hospital management software free of charge for paperless working; the US-based Oracle Corporation will provide us with modern computers on discount with a good instalment payment plan; Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is funding the expansion of our Mother and Child Health Care Centre and Children’s Hospital, and an Islamabad resident wants to establish a rehab centre for physically-compromised people with the initial amount of Rs 50 million and the help of an NGO. Many more organisations and philanthropists intend to follow suit,” he said.

When asked what has the current PIMS board of governors to its credit since its formation four months ago and how does he see PIMS as a hospital as well as a teaching institute in the next three years down the line under your leadership, Dr. Malik said though the largest in the federal capital, ours is an understaffed hospital with around 1,300 out of 4,500 positions of doctors, paramedics, nurses and administrative officials lying vacant for a long time, so we’ve set the ball rolling by initiating the hiring process. We are hiring top teachers in all disciplines and have got brilliant consultants from USA, UK and Middle East, who have vast experience and are keen to work in Pakistan. “We are also designing a formula to encourage doctors to do private practice in the evenings in the hospital on mutually-agreed terms. This institution-based practice will help medics, patients, and of course, PIMS. While respecting everyone’s rights, we [board members] would expect everyone to know and perform their duties diligently as well. In return, we promise them the best work environment,” he added.

When I took over as the BoG chairman, Dr. Malik said the hospital had issues of absenteeism, lack of cleanliness, poor waste disposal, and closure of wards and OPDs. I, with the help of my teammates and under the guidance and support of aide to the prime minister on health Dr. Faisal Sultan, got them all resolved and am making every effort to streamline administration to deliver the goods. Ironically, the hospital with a really large workforce had no human resource (HR) department, so the hospital, for the first time since its establishment in 1986, hired a director (human resource) from the private sector and tasked him with developing a proper HR department with qualified and experienced staff members to maximise the productivity of the workforce and addressing its issues. “Another rude shock for me was the non-existence of a proper legal department when the hospital had around 400 criminal, medico-legal, malpractice, and promotion cases pending against it with different courts of law and forums. The administration had tasked a clerk, who was previously employed by a lawyer, with defending the hospitals in those cases. The records showed that the hospital lost most lawsuits. Now, we’re in the interview-based process of appointing an experienced legal practitioner for that job. Also in the pipeline is the resumption of liver and kidney transplantation, hiring of a proper director to run the IT department, which had just three employees, the establishment of a procurement department, upgrade of the accounts department, the establishment of a state-of-the-art children’s emergency room by NGO ChildLife Foundation providing world-class emergency care to children free of charge, the start of civil work on the new trauma centre, the construction of a multi-storey car park, the outsourcing of security, sanitation, and waste management as a cost-cutting measure, and the effective management of patient influx for better care,” he added.

“With all the good work done or on the anvil and our commitment to the cause of modern public health, I’m confident that we will be able to turn PIMS into one of the country’s most prestigious medical institutes in the near future,” he concluded.