President, first lady attend mushaira

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi, First Lady Begum Samina Alvi and dignitaries from the corporate sector, government and civil society attended a grand ‘mushaira’ (poetic symposium) hosted by Serena Hotels here to celebrate 20 years of its successful operations in the federal capital.
Leading poets of the country Anwar Masood, Amjad Islam Amjad, Iftikhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed, and Khurshid Rizwi to name but a few made the event lively and entertaining by reciting their couplets and verses in distinct styles.
The ‘mushaira’ (a social meeting, held in the evening, where people read poems that they have written in Urdu) was conducted by Rana Shakeel in a versatile manner, engaging poets while keeping the audience joyful and upbeat.
On the occasion, Serena Hotels CEO Aziz Boolani said the Islamabad Serena Hotel was proudly celebrating its 20th anniversary and planned to host a number of events for the guests, well-wishers, local community and its associates.
He thanked guests, customers, well-wishers, government functionaries including local administration and the committed, hospitable and hardworking staff members of the Serena Hotels for their continued support in the successful journey.
