Another 2 die of COVID-19 in Pindi, 85 cases reported

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is registering a continuous decline for the last three weeks or so however, the number of deaths caused by the virus is still higher as in the last 24 hours, another two patients have lost their lives due to the illness from Rawalpindi.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that the virus has so far claimed a total of 2,331 lives from the twin cities. In the last 24 hours, another 85 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district that has taken the total number of patients reported so far from the region to 176,966.

To date, a total of 1,009 patients belonging to ICT have died of the illness. As many as 71 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from ICT in the last 24 hours taking tally to 134,240 of which 132,624 have so far recovered. On Saturday, there were 607 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.

From Rawalpindi district, death of another two patients in the last 24 hours took death toll to 1,322. Another 14 patients have been tested positive from the district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 42,726 according to District Health Office Rawalpindi.

To date, as many as 41,137 patients from Rawalpindi had recovered while there were a total of 267 active cases of the disease from the district on Saturday of which 22 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 245 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.