PHA directed to make city lush green

Rawalpindi : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Chairman Asif Mehmood along with Director General PHA, Zaheer Anwar Jappa here on Saturday visited different city areas and inspected the beautification work of the route of Pakistan-Australia cricket teams.
On the occasion, Asif Mehmood said that all available resources should be utilized to make Rawalpindi city lush green.
Efforts were underway to provide the citizens a clean environment, he added.
Under the spring plantation campaign all the main roads, highways, and parks of Rawalpindi city would be decorated with colourful flowers, he said adding, the Jashan-e-Baharan festival would also be organized to provide the best recreational facilities to the citizens.
