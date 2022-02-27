KKH reopens for traffic as rain, snowfall continue

MANSEHRA: The Karakoram Highway (KKH) was reopened for traffic after it remained blocked for over two hours as the upper parts of Hazara Division received rain and snowfall on the third consecutive day on Saturday.

“The traffic, which was blocked at the KKH following the heavy snowfall, has been cleared for traffic now,” Assistant Commissioner Baffa-Pakhal Arshad Khan told reporters.

The strategically important artery was blocked to traffic at Sharkor Chatterplain area after heavy snowfall. The passengers and motorists travelling through the blocked artery remained stranded for over two hours in their vehicles. According to Kaghan Development Authority, the artery, which links tourists’ resort of Shogran from Kawai, was cleared for traffic.

“Now, the four-wheeler can take tourists to the Shogran as the road has been cleared,” Mohazam Khan, the KDA’s inspector, told reporters. He said that the tourists could move to the Shogran only through the chained four-wheeler.

Nayyar Shah, a mountaineer, told reporters that the Siran valley was under severe grip of the cold because of continuous snowfall. The rain also lashed Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan districts on the third consecutive day.