Children of retired Khassadars seek jobs

BARA: The children of retired Khassadars on Saturday asked the government to provide them jobs as per the commitment.

Speaking at a press conference here, Zohaib Waqar, Anwar Khan, Rahmat Khan and others said the government had promised to recruit them in place of the retired Khassadars. They said the government had given the commitment two years back, but it was yet to honour it.

They said that the children of former Khassadars in other tribal districts were given jobs in the force. Zohaib Waqar said that many personnel of the Khassadar force laid down their lives in the line of duty, asking the government to provide them jobs in the force.