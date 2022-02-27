LG poll tickets awarded on merit, says PTI leader

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf convener in Hazara, MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan, on Saturday said that tickets were awarded to party’s aspirants in five districts of the division on merit. Saleh Mohammad Khan, who is also the federal parliamentary secretary, told reporters that tickets were awarded to aspirants in Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, Kohistan and Torghar districts.

He said that tickets were awarded on merit and most PTI aspirants would secure a win in the second phase of the local government elections. The execution of the development projects was well underway across Hazara division and the prime minister and chief minister will shortly visit Mansehra and announce the mega projects.

“The PTI has been working to bring the backward and underprivileged areas of the province at par with the developed ones,” Saleh Khan said. He said that electricity was supplied to villages and areas, which were still deprived of it.