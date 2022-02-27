Former MNA seeks halt to Ukraine war

PESHAWAR: Chief of Jamaat-as-Suffa and former MNA Ayesha Gulalai has asked the United Nations to help stop ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference here on Saturday, she condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine.

She said the Russian attack had forced millions of people to migrate to other parts of the country.

Flanked by her party office-bearers and activists, Ayesha Gulalai said the entire world was criticizing the Russian attack on Ukraine. She said Russia was not their enemy but she was opposing it on humanitarian grounds.

She said Russia was a powerful country and it should find a solution to the crisis through negotiations.

The coronavirus, she said, had also created numerous problems at world level. In such a situation, the Russian attack on Ukraine would endanger world peace.

Gulalai apprehended the use of atomic weapons if the war continued. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia was ill-timed as Russia invaded Ukraine.

She wondered as to why the government supporters were appreciating Imran Khan’s visit to Russia and said the entire nation was paying for the inefficiency of the government.