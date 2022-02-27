Police foil bid to smuggle 2kg hashish

PESHAWAR: Chamkani police on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics here and arrested a smuggler with two kilogram hashish.

Acting on a tip off, the police team led by SHO Haroon Jadoon intercepted a car on GT Road near Tarnab Farm area during snap checking of vehicles.

The police recovered two kilograms contrabands that were concealed in secret compartments of the suspected car.

Police arrested the smuggler who confessed to their involvement in smuggling the drugs from other parts of the country.Police confiscated a car while and registered a case against the arrested by initiating investigation.