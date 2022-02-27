Sindh govt depriving people of basic facilities: Shafqat

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said on Saturday that people of Sindh were fed up with Pakistan People’s Party and well aware that Sindh government was responsible for backwardness in the province.

Addressing a press conference along with Provincial Minister Yasir Humayun and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Musarat Jamshed Cheema at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid e Azam, Shafqat Mahmood said that PPP was in power in Sindh just to protect their personal interests and plundering national wealth. He said that people of Sindh were suffering due to poor policies and corruption of Sindh government.

Shafqat Mahmood said that credit goes to the far-sighted policies of the PTI government as a result of which corruption was being eliminated from the country.

He said, "People have complete trust on the policies of the PTI government and soon PPP will be wiped out from Sindh. " He said that long march announcement would prove to be a futile exercise. Shafqat said that country was heading towards progress under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan but unfortunately certain elements could not digest country’s development. He said, "Opposition cannot hoodwink people anymore adding that Prime Minister is enjoying great respect at national and international level.

"The federal minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was warmly welcomed in Russia adding that the premier’s role for promotion of peace and resolving international issues was being appreciated.

Provincial Minister Yasir Humayun said that real face of Shehbaz Sharif and his companions had been exposed adding that soon they would face consequences of their corruption. Shafqat Mahmood while responding to Shahbaz Sharif’s claim of no-confidence motion, said that when Prime Minister Imran Khan would show his political cards the whole nation would see the fate of the corrupt gang. He said that Sindh government was not even capable of removing garbage from Karachi and even food prices in Sindh were skyrocketing. He said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan is truly serving people of Pakistan and launched revolutionary programmes including National Health Card Programme which was widely appreciated. Shafqat Mahmood said that government’s first priority was the people and due to its people-friendly policies, PTI would get a two-third majority in the 2023 general elections.