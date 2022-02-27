CTD arrests four suspects

LAHORE : The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested four suspects besides interrogating 39 others during 37 Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) across the province. According to the CTD spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted extensive IBOs across the Punjab to effectively counter the challenge of terrorism across the country particularly target killing of security officials. During the IBOs, three suspects - M Yousaf s/o M Yaqoob, Ashraf Kamboh s/o Ghulam Nabi and Habib ur Rehman s/o Inayat Ullah belonged to the defunct organisation ‘ISIS’, were arrested from Gujranwala . The CTD also recovered explosive material 2500 gm, three detonators, 11 ft safety fuse, three cell phones, two CNIC and cash Rs 17,760 from them. However, another suspect namely M Usman s/o M Saeed belonged to a defunct organisation was arrested from Chiniot. He was collecting fund for financial support of his organization while a receipt book and cash Rs 13,300 were also recovered from him.
LAHORE : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said on Saturday that people of...
Islamabad :The Ehsaas 8171 SMS service to register low-income families for Ehsaas Rashan Riayat programme is reopening...
LAHORE : National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited , under its system constraints removal drive, will install...
LAHORE : Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhr Imam will participate as Chief Guest in...
LAHORE : Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Saturday has issued orders for speeding up...
Islamabad : The local administration has constituted special teams that would carry out cleanliness drive at the union...
Comments