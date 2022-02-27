CTD arrests four suspects

LAHORE : The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested four suspects besides interrogating 39 others during 37 Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) across the province. According to the CTD spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted extensive IBOs across the Punjab to effectively counter the challenge of terrorism across the country particularly target killing of security officials. During the IBOs, three suspects - M Yousaf s/o M Yaqoob, Ashraf Kamboh s/o Ghulam Nabi and Habib ur Rehman s/o Inayat Ullah belonged to the defunct organisation ‘ISIS’, were arrested from Gujranwala . The CTD also recovered explosive material 2500 gm, three detonators, 11 ft safety fuse, three cell phones, two CNIC and cash Rs 17,760 from them. However, another suspect namely M Usman s/o M Saeed belonged to a defunct organisation was arrested from Chiniot. He was collecting fund for financial support of his organization while a receipt book and cash Rs 13,300 were also recovered from him.