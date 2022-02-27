Agriculture Show 2022 begins today

LAHORE : Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhr Imam will participate as Chief Guest in inaugural ceremony of “Agriculture Show 2022” at University of Sargodha on Sunday.

Minister for Agriculture, Punjab Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi and Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Asad Rehman Gillani will also be present.

Holding this exhibition will have a positive impact on the growth of agricultural exports through interaction between exporters and farmers, said Spokesperson of Agriculture Department, Punjab. He added that a two-day National Agricultural Exhibition will be held on February 27th at University of Sargodha which will be inaugurated by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhr Imam.

Minister for Agriculture, Punjab Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi and Secretary Agriculture Punjab Asad Rehman Gillani will also be present. This will be a mega event of its first kind in Sargodha district in which a large number of importers and exporters of high value agriculture, farmers and other stakeholders will participate.

The spokesperson further said that efforts are being made to reach out major markets globally to increase the exports of agricultural products and this agricultural exhibition is a continuation of these efforts. As many as 75 stalls of local and domestic agricultural products, industry, agricultural machinery, fruits and vegetables will be set up in the exhibition.

Documentary films will be screened to promote national and regional tourism including culture. He said that on Sunday night, February 27, there will be a Mehfil-e-Sama in which students of University of Sargodha will show their talents. A closing ceremony will be held on Monday, February 28 at 4.30 pm in which Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Trade, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razzaq Daud has been invited.

Baloch Culture Day: Baloch Culture Day is being celebrated by the Department of Information and Culture at Alhamra on March 2. There will be Balochi music and dance and stalls of Balochi costumes will be set up. Balochi cultural delegations would perform in the celebrations. Balochi embroidered garments and sheets etc have their own unique identity.

A spokesman of Alhamra said Alhamra is creating harmony and unity among people of Pakistan by highlighting the regional cultures of the country.