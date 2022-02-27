Crackdown against kite-flying ordered

LAHORE : Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Saturday has issued orders for speeding up crackdown against kite-flying across the province.

IG Punjab directed RPOs and DPOs to take steps under a comprehensive strategy to arrest the culprits playing dangerous games in the name of entertainment. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that crackdown should also be continued against those selling kites and metallic strings online across the province.

IG Punjab directed that special attention should be paid to kite flying at night in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities in collaboration with district administration, civil society and parents to stop kite flying. Special campaigns should be intensified to prevent such incidents. IG Punjab said that those involved in dangerous game like kite flying do not deserve any sympathy.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that on the instructions of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Punjab Police is taking action against the kite-flyers and also for the illegal activities of the Kite Flying Association. This year 3146 cases have been registered against kite sellers and kite-flyers while 3343 persons have been arrested and 389930 kites and 8352 kite strings were recovered from kite sellers and kite-flyers across the province. Punjab Police spokesman further said that 436 cases of kite flying and aerial firing were registered in Faisalabad in the last 24 hours while 442 accused were arrested.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 576 cases have been registered against kite sellers and kite-flyers in Lahore so far this year while 583 persons have been arrested. Regarding the details of police operations in other regions and districts of the province, the spokesperson of Punjab Police said that 966 cases have been registered against kite sellers and kite-flyers in Rawalpindi region while 1097 persons have been arrested. Similarly so far this year 980 cases have been registered against kite sellers and kite-flyers in Faisalabad region while 1020 have been arrested.

In Gujranwala region 514 cases have been registered against kite-sellers and kite-flyers while 561 arrests have been made. 214 cases were registered against kite sellers and kite-flyers while 224 persons were arrested.

In Multan region, 103 cases have been registered against kite sellers and kite-flyers while 103 arrests have been made. In Sahiwal region, 128 cases have been registered against kite sellers and kite-flyers while 133 persons have been arrested. In Sargodha region, 41 cases were registered against kite sellers and kite-flyers while 41 arrests were made. In Bahawalpur and DG Khan Region, 13 cases have been registered against kite sellers and kite-flyers while 14 persons have been arrested.

The Punjab Police spokesperson further said that on the direction of IG Punjab, special teams would be engaged in action against kite-flyers even today so that no untoward incident could take place anywhere.