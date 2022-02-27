Last day to apply for vacant medical colleges seats

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical Commission has said today (Sunday) is the last date for candidates to apply for vacant seats in private and public medical and dental colleges for the academic session 2021-22.

The online admission process for these seats under a special policy had begun on February 24.

According to the regulator for medical and dental education, those fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply for admission on the vacant seats until today (Feb 27). With 28.31 per cent (5,873) seats in both government and private medical and dental colleges in the country not filled by the end of the enrolment process for the academic session 2021-22, the PMC approved a special policy to accommodate eligible candidates against them. The commission said it would offer one-time placement in the respective colleges ‘on merit’ to conclude the admission exercise by the end of the current month.

According to it, out of the 17,065 seats in public and private medical colleges, 3,937 (23.07 per cent) weren’t filled until the announced admission deadline, while such seats totalled 1,936 (52.6 per cent) out of the total 3,682 in private and public dental colleges. A total of 78 per cent (3,078) of the medical college vacant seats and 47 per cent (917) of dental college ones were in the public sector due to the failure of public universities to comply with admission deadlines.